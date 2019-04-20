Northern Trust Corp Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,602 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 19.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $147,638.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $31,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $18.43 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $868.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

