Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.32. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

