North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,359,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 243,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 158,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $44.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $47.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

