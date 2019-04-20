Norges Bank Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Exponent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,502,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after acquiring an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after acquiring an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,310,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $58.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 19.04%. Exponent’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/norges-bank-takes-position-in-exponent-inc-expo.html.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.