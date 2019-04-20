Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.69% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 164,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $537,248.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,320.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.63. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

