Norges Bank Invests $28.23 Million in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,714,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,230,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 888,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,287.5% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 443,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 411,996 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,477,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 638,328 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $382,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $3,305,673.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,423. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

