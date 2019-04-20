Norges Bank Invests $27.09 Million in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,087,000. Norges Bank owned 2.17% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT opened at $92.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.62. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.95%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $87,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Krupa sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $311,833.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,398 shares in the company, valued at $990,600.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,788 shares of company stock worth $417,243 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

