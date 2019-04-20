Norfolk Southern (NSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.93

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.93 and last traded at $199.01, with a volume of 42992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $206,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $339,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $210,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

