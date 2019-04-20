Noah (NOAH) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $54.17 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.65. Noah has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.57 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Noah by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Noah by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

