NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 68,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,555,000 after buying an additional 910,843 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $26.49 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 86,200 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,095,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 39,897 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,036,524.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,808.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,073 shares of company stock worth $9,647,534. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/nmi-holdings-inc-nmih-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

