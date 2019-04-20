Nlight Inc (LASR) Insider Sells $106,920.00 in Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47. Nlight Inc has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.64 million. Nlight had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,432,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 564,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 44,399 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

