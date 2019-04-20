NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,642,000 after buying an additional 799,081 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,530,962,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after buying an additional 1,835,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,176,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,673,662,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $7,971,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,594,435 shares of company stock valued at $277,936,313 over the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Facebook stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $517.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

