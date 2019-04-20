Nissan ex-chair Ghosn appeal on extended detention rejected

Japan’s top court said Thursday it has rejected an appeal by Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers against his extended detention following his arrest for allegations of financial misconduct.

The Supreme Court judgment was created Wednesday and hauled to media on Thursday.

Ghosn was arrested in November and charged with violation of trust and with under-reporting his retirement compensation. He was released bail, but was detained again on April 4 on allegations and sent back to detention.

Rearresting a suspect released on bond, which can be permitted only after indictment, has triggered criticism of Japan’s criminal justice program, in and is rare.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two years and can be credited with turning the business from near-bankruptcyand has denied any wrongdoing.

In a legal maneuver, the Tokyo District Court has rejected an appeal by Ghosn’s attorneys questioning prosecutors’ confiscation of video of safety camera installed at Ghosn’s flat, Kyodo News reported Thursday. The court didn’t respond to calls after hours.

Nissan’s shareholders voted to eliminate Ghosn in the company’s board.

In his statement filmed until his arrest April 9, and published by his lawyers, Ghosn accused some Nissan executives of plotting against him over unfounded fears about losing their autonomy to their alliance partner Renault SA.

