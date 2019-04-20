Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after buying an additional 861,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $209,565,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-700-shares-of-monster-beverage-corp-mnst.html.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.