Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,400 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,192,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

