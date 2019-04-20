Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $552,169.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00470700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.01107391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00207985 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001611 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

