NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NTDOY traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,438. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.06. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

