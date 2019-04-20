Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) to announce $229.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.56 million to $235.00 million. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp posted sales of $173.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full year sales of $966.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.21 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million.

NINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 111,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,905. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider David Crombie sold 60,000 shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

