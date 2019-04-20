Nike Inc (NKE) Position Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,276,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,620,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $89.20 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

