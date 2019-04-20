Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) Position Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.88% of Nicholas Financial worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, CFO Kelly M. Malson purchased 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,017.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,218.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,671 shares of company stock valued at $63,594. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.59. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

