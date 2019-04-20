NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,014,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $264,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $189.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

