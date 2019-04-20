NewMarket Co. (NEU) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other NewMarket news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $4,816,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,560,357.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total transaction of $216,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $426.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $352.89 and a 12 month high of $452.54.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $538.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 41.52%. Analysts forecast that NewMarket Co. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Separately, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

