The state’s biggest utility is being required by A New Mexico power to bill Facebook $39 million for a new transmission line structure.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the Public Regulation Commission’s on Tuesday purchased Public Service Company of New Mexico to bill Facebook for almost half the price of the 85 million transmission project because of its New Mexico data center that opened.
The Menlo Park, California-based Facebook says its long term operations could impact in the nation. It says the requirement raises costs and puts to use 100% renewable energy to operate the center.
___
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com