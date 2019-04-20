New Mexico panel blindsides Facebook Using $39M utility Invoice

The state’s biggest utility is being required by A New Mexico power to bill Facebook $39 million for a new transmission line structure.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Public Regulation Commission’s on Tuesday purchased Public Service Company of New Mexico to bill Facebook for almost half the price of the 85 million transmission project because of its New Mexico data center that opened.

The Menlo Park, California-based Facebook says its long term operations could impact in the nation. It says the requirement raises costs and puts to use 100% renewable energy to operate the center.

Economic development professionals and state officials say that the decision can be seen as reneging on the commission responsibilities and hurt New Mexico’s efforts to bring in more companies that are substantial.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com