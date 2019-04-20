New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,285,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 754,200 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Shares of LOW opened at $113.74 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

