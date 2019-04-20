New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.89 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 268,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $126.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,977.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

