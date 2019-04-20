New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ball by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ball by 4,406.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ball by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $527,527.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 468,115 shares in the company, valued at $27,136,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,399 shares of company stock worth $7,566,622 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

