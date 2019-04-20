New Gold (NGD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on New Gold in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an average rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.36.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 118,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

