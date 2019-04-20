Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, VP Peter Donato sold 26,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $423,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $252,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. Neuronetics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

