Netflix (NFLX) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.