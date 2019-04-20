Netflix (NFLX) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $430.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,381 shares of company stock valued at $64,721,327. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,651 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 497,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.