NetEase Inc (NTES) Receives $269.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.01. The company had a trading volume of 488,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $282.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

