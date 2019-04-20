Nestlé (NESN) PT Set at CHF 105 by Deutsche Bank

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 105 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 82 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 97.29.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

