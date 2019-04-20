Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NTGN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 120,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,573. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $177.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

