NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.59 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post sales of $87.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.87 million and the highest is $91.30 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $63.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $386.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $386.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $428.23 million, with estimates ranging from $420.99 million to $436.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of NEO opened at $19.66 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $587,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $782,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 14,621 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $281,308.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,524 shares of company stock worth $5,019,496. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 440,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 972,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 116,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

