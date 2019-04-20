Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Position Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,309,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

In other news, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $679,577.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Maninder Hora sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $101,142.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,463.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $31.68 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.05.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

