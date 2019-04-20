Nectar Reaches Market Cap of $17.50 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $3,039.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003988 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00149882 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011424 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011318 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003545 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001594 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

