Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 198,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Navient were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Navient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,984,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Navient by 3,376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 324,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.19 on Friday. Navient Corp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Navient had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

