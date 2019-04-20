Natixis Investment Managers International Has $14.02 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 6.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 104,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,888.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 35,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $4,449,979.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

NYSE UTX opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

