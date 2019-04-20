National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) PT Lowered to $24.00 at SunTrust Banks

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NOV stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -337.13, a P/E/G ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.22.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

