National Health Investors (NHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on National Health Investors and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. 184,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,865. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,125,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,028,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in National Health Investors by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 160,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 137,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,922,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Health Investors by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

