National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.76 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after acquiring an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,330,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,887,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,661,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,426,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,134,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,698,894 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $141,749.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,593. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

