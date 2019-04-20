National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alamos Gold Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$215.58 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.86.

AGI opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.95. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -10.53%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.