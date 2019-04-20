National Bank Financial Raises Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dream Global REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

DRG.UN stock opened at C$13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dream Global REIT has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$13.58.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

