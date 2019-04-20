National Bank Financial Increases Eldorado Gold (ELD) Price Target to C$8.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$1.30 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $905.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$122.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.589999954615388 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

