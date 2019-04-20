Namecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $12,743.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00018800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.26 or 0.05708010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.02142117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000560 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, WEX, SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Poloniex, BX Thailand and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.