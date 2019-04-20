Mysterium (MYST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and IDEX. Mysterium has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00463652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.01120100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00206315 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium launched on May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,672,502 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

