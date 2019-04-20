Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $139,000 in Enochian Biosciences Inc (ENOB) Stock

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enochian Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTCMKTS ENOB opened at $6.69 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

