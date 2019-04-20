Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,847 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,222,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,572 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after buying an additional 3,885,568 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,631,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 1,741,503 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 2,358,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

