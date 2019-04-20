Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $93,000 Position in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Haynes International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $33.46 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Haynes International had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-takes-93000-position-in-haynes-international-inc-hayn.html.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.