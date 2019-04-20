Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $62,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 613,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 557,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POWL opened at $30.79 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $41.42.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.