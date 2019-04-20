Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $62,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 613,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 557,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWL opened at $30.79 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.22). Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $109.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

